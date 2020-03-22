POWNAL – LeRoy A. Trask died suddenly on March 9, 2020 at his home, with his niece and nephew by his side. He was born on April 9, 1930 in Augusta. LeRoy had a “guarded” personality which many found to be standoffish but once you got to know him and he was comfortable with you he was the sweetest, helpful most caring man. He had the skill to fix or do anything mechanical and helped so many people when they had something that wasn’t working properly. Relatives, friends, and neighbors always said he should have patented many of his creations; could have been a wealthy man monetarily, but that wasn’t the path he chose. He was an unpretentious man who was a hard worker and a loving man. His interests involved using his computer, playing games, shopping on Amazon collecting and watching movies, tending to wildlife, spending time with his niece Linda Thurber “Up ta Camp” taking care of “his girls”, working on engines, and last but not least taking meticulous care of his home and property. He leaves behind his daughter, Louise Trask, stepson, Timothy Morgan and his wife Sandra; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous niece, nephews, friends and neighbors. LeRoy was predeceased and will be reunited with is son, LeRoy E. Trask Jr.; his sister Gloria, five brothers, Charles, George, Herman, Kenneth, William; and his loving wife, Eleanor.With his passing he left a void in the hearts of all that loved him. At his request there will be no funeral and no celebration of life. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous