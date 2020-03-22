CLERMONT, Fla. – Bruce William Winslow, 72, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, in Clermont, Fla., with his wife and son by his side. He was born on April 20, 1947 to William “Bill” and Jobyna Winslow.Bruce resided in Casco until retiring to Florida. He graduated from Casco High School and the Northern Maine Vocational School. Dedicating over 33 years to working at the Wade Station Fish Hatchery in Casco, he became the supervisor of the hatchery in 1980.Bruce was a quiet man who was liked by all. His greatest enjoyment was being in nature: fishing, hunting, and watching birds.Bruce was also an ardent follower of the NASA program and enjoyed watching Star Trek and NASCAR. But most especially, he dearly loved his children and grandchildren (who called him Agar).Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Fogg) Winslow; by his daughter, Lisa (Winslow) Woodson and her husband Brian, his son, Anthony “Tony” Winslow and his wife Heather; and his five grandchildren: Benjamin Woodson, Cooper Winslow, Collette Woodson, Brady Winslow, and Charlotte Woodson.A small, private service will be held in the spring.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Wildlife Park in Bruce’s name. Please send donations to:Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park,P.O. Box 1231Gray, ME 04039

