SCARBOROUGH – Arthur W. Blackington passed away March 19, 2020. Born in 1933 to Ralph and Lucille Blackington, of Thomaston.Survived by his wife, Roberta (Thurston) Blackington; sister, Muriel Smith of Warwick, R.I., brother, Charles Vigue of Meriden, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. In keeping with his nature and request, there will be no services.Those wishing to honor his life may wish to contribute, in his memory, to the Animal Refuge League or Humane Society of their choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous