Hurricane Island Outward Bound School | Camden

Outward Bound is nationally known and lauded for their rugged, character building, outdoor skills courses for teenagers, but they offer a robust program for adults too. Locally, you can sail Maine islands from Aug. 23 to 30 in a 30+ group or go on the Adventurous Women’s Island Retreat for women 60+ from Aug. 14 to 17.

Learn more at hiobs.org

The WoodenBoat School | Brooklin

For forty years, the WoodenBoat School has been teaching sailing, boating and boatbuilding for people at all skill levels on a 64-acre seaside campus on the point of mainland between Deer Isle and Mount Desert Island. Course sessions run Sunday to Saturday. Non-participating partners can room and board, plus they have a family week designed for 10- to 15-year-olds.

Learn more at thewoodenboatschool.com

Haystack Mountain School of Crafts | Deer Isle

A historic school on a historic campus on a gorgeous Maine island, Haystack has been an influential force in the American arts and crafts scene since 1950. Over four, two-week sessions between June and August, they offer classes in blacksmithing, ceramics, fiber, graphics, metals and wood. You must apply for their workshops by April 1.

Learn more at haystack-mtn.org

Maine Media Workshops | Rockland

MMW offers an incredible array of classes and intensives year-round, but what better time and place to film, photograph, write or post-produce than summer on the Midcoast? More than 350 1-day, 2-day, weeklong and multi-week classes are available and the school offers a 10% discount for parents or grandparents taking classes at the same time as their teen. On- and off-campus lodging is available.

Learn more at mainemedia.edu/workshops

Maine Sporting Camps | Statewide

Make your own schedule at Maine Sporting Camps, a unique, centuries old tradition that brings people into Maine’s diverse wilderness to fish, hunt, boat, bird watch and hike (and snowmobile and ski in the winter). With over 45 member camps, the Maine Sporting Camp Association has an excellent camp finder tool that lets you filter by activity, comfort level and location.

Learn more at mainesportingcamps.com

New England Adult Music Camp | Sidney

Designed for beginners as well as experienced musicians, this week-long, annual retreat on Lake Messalonskee is a true Maine camp experience: swimming, tennis, lobsters, fires and marshmallows. You can bring a non-musical spouse or friend for an additional fee. At this point, new campers have to join a waitlist, so mark your calendars for 2021.

Learn more at snowpond.org/neamc

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: