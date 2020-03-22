There are 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine, an increase of 19 since Saturday, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Sunday.

Cumberland County has the greatest number of cases – 53 – of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected over 300,000 around the world.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Sagadahoc and York counties each have a handful of cases.

The number of negative tests hasn’t been updated since Friday, when it was 2,264. A spokesman for the Maine CDC said Saturday that the public health authority will update that number on Monday because of the difficulty in obtaining an accurate figure from outside labs over the weekend.

The news comes as VA Maine Health Care System initiates emergency measures after two veteran clients and an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The veterans care system will erect a triage tent outside its Togus facility, open a drive-up testing operation, move prescriptions to an all-mail system and halt many elective surgical procedures.

All three patients affiliated with VA Maine are at home in isolation per CDC guidelines, the system said in an update on its website Sunday.

