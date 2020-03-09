Viral advice: Keep your distance Wary of the transmission of germs from everyday human interactions, businesses, churches and municipalities are taking some unusual precautions as they practice various examples of ‘social distancing.’ Welcome to the new normal.

Maine health care providers gearing up for coronavirus The state has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but hospitals and other providers are making preparations and practicing their procedures for treating patients and minimizing exposure.

Coronavirus fears clear store shelves of masks, sanitizers, wipes Mainers are buying up products that many believe could help keep the illness's germs in check.

Maine lags the nation for in-state testing for coronavirus Maine is 1 of 5 states that have been sending samples to Atlanta for testing, but the state CDC says it has received new equipment and will be authorized to do its own testing by Monday.

About a dozen Mainers are being tested for coronavirus, says Maine CDC The agency says it has submitted about a dozen samples to federal testing labs and has obtained the equipment and test kits needed to test 500 to 700 people, starting in about a week.

Portland company’s global seafood expo scratched because of coronavirus fears Diversified Communications had said last week that it was prepared for the event in Boston, but concerns increased.

UMaine recalls students from Italy as state ramps up coronavirus response Gov. Janet Mills convenes a coronavirus response team to coordinate state efforts, as UMaine recalls students and prohibits travel to some countries, and local schools notify parents of steps to minimize exposure.

Coronavirus test on person from Maine comes back negative The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention received confirmation of the tests results on Thursday.