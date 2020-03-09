Coronavirus forces Maine schools to think about contingency plans
With guidance from the Department of Education and Maine CDC, they are preparing for a possible pandemic by reviewing emergency plans, stepping up cleaning and considering distance learning.
-
Nation & World 11:10 AM
Track the spread of coronavirus in the United States
Visual representation of the spread of confirmed cases of the virus.
-
Maine CDC getting more requests for coronavirus tests
A spokesman says there are still no confirmed cases of the illness in Maine after some test results came back from the U.S. CDC.
More news
-
-
Wary of the transmission of germs from everyday human interactions, businesses, churches and municipalities are taking some unusual precautions as they practice various examples of ‘social distancing.’ Welcome to the new normal.
-
The state has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but hospitals and other providers are making preparations and practicing their procedures for treating patients and minimizing exposure.
-
Mainers are buying up products that many believe could help keep the illness's germs in check.
-
Maine is 1 of 5 states that have been sending samples to Atlanta for testing, but the state CDC says it has received new equipment and will be authorized to do its own testing by Monday.
-
The agency says it has submitted about a dozen samples to federal testing labs and has obtained the equipment and test kits needed to test 500 to 700 people, starting in about a week.
-
Diversified Communications had said last week that it was prepared for the event in Boston, but concerns increased.
-
Gov. Janet Mills convenes a coronavirus response team to coordinate state efforts, as UMaine recalls students and prohibits travel to some countries, and local schools notify parents of steps to minimize exposure.
-
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention received confirmation of the tests results on Thursday.
-
Opal Staudenmaier, 48, of Gorham is stuck in Phnom Penh after another passenger from her cruise ship tested positive for the disease.