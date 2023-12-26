COVID-19 is climbing again in Maine, with the number of hospitalizations at the highest point since April. Wastewater surveillance is also showing “very high” levels of the virus circulating in all of New England.

“COVID is still ruining holidays and keeping people out of work,” said Dr. Laura Blaisdell, president of the Maine chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “It is still a severe disease.”

Blaisdell said with more people indoors during the winter – and holiday gatherings mixing large crowds of people together – that gives the coronavirus many opportunities to spread.

Maine recorded 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 21, the latest day data was available. That’s the highest number of patients with the coronavirus in Maine hospitals since April 4, when there were 121 patients. Hospitalizations have generally been increasing in recent months, with patient counts going from about 40-50 in September and October to ranging from the 70s to the 90s since November.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting stable COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine and nationally through mid-January.

And hospitalizations are still far from the peak of the omicron variant wave, when 436 patients were in Maine’s hospitals with COVID-19 on Jan. 13, 2022. Official case counts are no longer reported as a reliable measurement of the circulating virus, in part because of large numbers of unreported home tests.

Advertisement

But wastewater surveillance is considered by scientists to be an accurate way to measure virus levels. Wastewater surveillance is showing “very high” levels of COVID-19 in the New England states, New Jersey and midwestern states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to the U.S. CDC.

In Maine, elevated levels of coronavirus are being reported in many parts of the state, including Cumberland, York and Penobscot counties.

On Christmas Day, the Yarmouth wastewater surveillance system raised its “COVID-O-Meter” from “moderate” to “high,” encouraged vaccination and for people to consider limiting large gatherings, especially for those who are immune compromised.

The current variant circulating, JN.1, is a subvariant of omicron. While fast-spreading, it doesn’t appear to be any more severe than earlier omicron subvariants, scientists have said.

Blaisdell said she is strongly encouraging everyone who has not yet received an updated COVID-19 vaccine to get the latest shot. The U.S. CDC recommends, for those who haven’t yet gotten their flu shot and COVID-19 shot, to receive both during the same appointment. The updated COVID-19 vaccine was approved by federal regulators in mid-September, and after initial problems with supplies, became widely available by October.

Blaisdell said it’s difficult to persuade patients to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine, and they are generally more comfortable with getting an annual flu shot. While Maine no longer tracks COVID-19 vaccination, less than 20% of adults in the U.S. are getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine, while typically about 40% of adults get a flu shot every year.

Blaisdell said while immunity from vaccines and natural immunity is more widespread when compared to the early days of the pandemic – reducing the impact of the virus on the population – COVID-19 is still a significant and potentially lethal disease.

“People should think about protecting themselves, and the vaccine is effective at doing so,” Blaisdell said.

Since the pandemic began in March, 2020, there have been 1,927 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, and 375 deaths.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: