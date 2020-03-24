St. Marys Regional Hospital

Damien Joshua James Quinlan Perry, born March 5 to Rebecca A. and Isaiah Q. Perry of Lewiston. Grandparents are Cynthia A. Quinlan and James Quinlan of New Gloucester and Ruthie A. Perry and Joshua M. Perry of Union.

Midcoast Hospital

Zody Edison Burke Weaver, born March 8 to Cory Dale Weaver and Denise Elizabeth Sears of Harpswell. Grandparents are Kirt and Kim Weaver of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Pam and Dale Helphrey, and Roweena and Bud Sawyer, all of Topsham.

Easton Wilder West, born March 12 to Amber Kane and Nicholas West of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Kimberly Curtis, Mike Curtis, Cecil Kane. Jr., Misty Hewes and Greg West, all of Wiscasset.

Noah Andrew Russell, born March 15 to Samuel Chester Russell, IV, and Felicia Elizabeth Russell of Bath. Grandparents are Catherine Hart, Richard Hart, Jr., Catherine Russell and Samuel Russell, III, all of West Bath. Great-grandmother is Marla Hart of Bath.

