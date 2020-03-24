FRIDAY

Souper Supper: As the community deals with the coronavirus, St. Mary’s will be offering homemade soup and rolls “to go” from 5 to 6 p.m. each Friday through April 17 from the parking lot at St.Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth Foreside, free to the community. Contact is [email protected] or call 781-3366.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: