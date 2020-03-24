BIDDEFORD

The 2020 Mr. & Ms. Maine and Northeast Physique Championships, scheduled for April 4 in Biddeford, have been rescheduled to Sept. 26 at the Biddeford Performing Arts Center.

Competitors and spectators should not be left in limbo or given a sense of false hope that the show can be held in a month or two. That would be a prediction that we neither can nor will make. The health and well-being of athletes and spectators cannot be compromised.

For more details, call Rodney Legendre IFBB Physique America New England Chair at 329-3534.

CUMBERLAND

The Congregational Church Cumberland United Church of Christ, a 282 Main St., is conducting a Drive-by Food Drive to collect non-perishable food items benefiting the Cumberland Community Food Pantry.

Please put your donations in the gray bin outside the double doors at the church. Collections will be received as long as donations keep coming. Just drive into the parking lot and drop off your food items in the gray bin. The church is following Food Pantry guidelines to ensure safety of the food.

