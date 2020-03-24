SACO – Yvette S. Dallaire, 100, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away early Saturday morning on March 21, 2020, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.She was born in Saco on October 11, 1919, a daughter of William and Victoria (Martin) Cote. Yvette married her husband Lucien on September 20, 1941. She was employed by Bates Manufacturing, Allied Shoe and late for Lee Pastry.Yvette was a homemaker who raised her family alone with her husband’s passing in 1957. She was a strong individual who focused on her children. Her hobbies included shopping and playing cards. She enjoyed many special times with her family and friends at the family cottage at Square Pond.Mrs. Dallaire was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s Church. She was predeceased by her husband Lucien in 1957, one grandson Brian Bouchard in 2002 and by siblings Theresa, Gloria, Anita, Lorraine, Jackie, Dolor, Raymond, Fernand, Conrad and Marcel.She is survived by three sons, Richard Bouchard and his wife Suzanne, William Bouchard and his wife Dianne and Roger Bouchard and his wife Donna, five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Brandi, Michael, Nicole and Pamela and 10 great-grandchildren.She is also survived by one brother, Ralph “Red” Cote, nieces and nephews.A family graveside service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Yvette’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.comThose planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Yvette’s name to Beacon Hospice, sent to Amedisys Foundation,3854 American Way,Suite A,Baton Rouge, LA 70816

