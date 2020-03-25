BUXTON — Selectmen will meet in a teleconference emergency session for the second time this week at 2 p.m. Friday to update town staff on the impact of the coronavirus in town and closures of town facilities.

Town Hall remains closed.

Selectmen met Monday afternoon in a teleconference that Chairman of the Board Chad Poitras said Tuesday was uneventful.

Poitras said before Monday’s meeting that he was unaware of any cases of coronavirus in Buxton, and that the town is not having any emergency. Everyone is cooperating, he said.

He said additional protective gear has been acquired for police and fire/rescue personnel should they need it.

The board will reach out to the food pantries to determine needs, he said.

Buxton Food Cupboard, 938 Groveville Road, is no longer open on Wednesdays, according to a Facebook posting on March 21, but continues to be open from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Fridays. It could not be reached by telephone but in a Facebook post it said it is in need of cereal, tuna, canned vegetables and tomatoes, and canned meals such as ravioli, spaghetti and beefaroni.

At the Community Food Co-op, an independent food pantry in Buxton Center, Director Joann Groder said she is serving 256 families.

“I need food,” Groder said Monday, especially canned goods and meat. “We’re doing the best we can.”

Someone donated 20 rolls of toilet paper.

“We gave it to families that absolutely needed it,” Groder said.

The co-op is open 9-10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

