March 29, 1995

Westbrook Mayor Kenneth Lefebvre told the City Council last week that the new owner of the S.D. Warren paper mill, Sappi of South Africa, has assured him the mill can be 99% odor-free. Lefebvre said conquering the paper mill odor would raise property values in Westbrook and promote the recreational value of the Presumpscot River.

Three state champion wrestlers are walking the halls of Westbrook High School this year. They are Marshall Craggy, Justin Gross and Ben McCrillis, all seniors. “It took 15 years of wrestling teams at Westbrook High before we won our first individual state championship,” said Dennis Walch, coach for 22 years. “For Westbrook to win three of them in one year is unbelievable!”

With winter barely behind us, volunteers of the Westbrook Little League have done the excavating, laid the foundation and pushed ahead on construction of a 16-by-20-foot building at the Joseph A. Warren Field on Bridge Street that will have a concession stand, scorers’ booth and toilet facilities. Among the volunteers are Tim Kennie, Don Meserve, George Apt and Steve Corey.

Gorham Savings Bank has contributed $5,400 toward creation and printing of a Gorham Economic Development Corp. brochure. None of the work was done by Gorham people or businesses. Members of the corporation could not describe target markets or business development goals. Town Planner Deborah Fossum said members are trying to organize and “feel their way as they go along without professional staff.”

Gorham residents Jim and Donna Begley and son Michael took the Amtrak train to Tampa, Florida, during school vacation week. The train was crowded with students.

March 30, 2005

A letter signed by former Mayor Don Esty is at the center of a dispute between the city and developer Tim Flannery over the use of parking at the so-called CVS lot between Main Street and William Clarke Drive. However, the letter, which promised Flannery the use of 90 spaces, nearly half of the lot, was never brought to the City Council for approval. The city is now investigating whether the document is legally enforceable. In an agreement with Flannery signed June 19, 2003, the city gave the developer the use of 400 spaces in the municipal parking garage rent-free for the first two years of the 10-year agreement.

At the School Committee meeting on March 21, Hannaford presented a $5,000 check to Westbrook High School to help promote literacy. Principal Marc Gousse said the money would be used for the school’s literacy program, as well as the Aspirations program, which is designed to help kids in high school and prepare them for the years following.

Several students from Gorham will perform in a spring concert at Merrill Auditorium April 14. They are among 200 area middle school and high school students who have rehearsed with four different ensembles on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus. Those with the Portland Youth Wind Ensemble are Elizabeth Fontaine, Jessica Portlock, Jennie Wiacek, Nick Mirkin, Alan Craig and Brianne Hodgkins. Cassandra McBride and Angela Doxsey are with the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra.

