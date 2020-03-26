YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, William Milliken Moody Jr., loving husband, stepdad, brother, uncle, businessman and fun-loving friend passed away at age 67.Bill was born on Sunday, September 21, 1952 in Portland Maine to Jane and William Moody Sr. Bill loved life; he worked hard, played hard and robustly loved his family and friends. He found tremendous joy when he married Kimberly Susan O’Reilly and welcomed his stepdaughter, Caitlin O’Reilly, into his life in January 2008. Bill spent his early years studying at Waynflete School and Deerfield Academy and started college at his mother’s alma mater, Connecticut College. The Vietnam war was winding down, however, Bill found himself with a low draft number. Deeply against the war, he found sufficient support to receive conscious objector status and was sent to Georgia by the army to work in eye care. Following his service, he decided to finish his college studies in two years at the University of Maine, where he graduated at the top of his class in business. After building a house at Sugarloaf, Bill started working in the family business, Rufus Deering Lumber Co., a long time Portland institution. He worked closely with his father and led the effort to bring the lumber company into the digital age. Bill became president of the company when his father retired in 19XX. For Bill, Rufus Deering was more than a business, he treated it as an extension of his family and cared deeply for his employees. Bill also served as president of the Maine Lumber Association, served on the board of the Portland Boys and Girls Club, was a part owner of the Maine Guides AAA baseball team, and was a well-known fixture in the greater Portland community throughout his life.Bill loved life! He was gregarious, he loved to laugh and he was always generous of spirit and resources. He loved his family, friends and his community dearly. His larger than life presence, kind heart, free spirit, and compassionate soul will be sorely missed by many many people. Bill did nothing on a small scale – he owned 16 motorcycles and over time rode them through 38 states and 8 Canadian provinces. Friends across the country stored a bike or two for him so that he could ride from anywhere. An antique Porsche and amphibious car were among his prized toys, and his Cigarette Boat was a familiar sight in Casco Bay.Bill was a loving and generous husband who loved to work in his garden, one year planting 500 stargazer lilies for his wife. He always had a project and loved to work on improvements to his home, as well as lend a hand to his friends. For a lifelong Mainer, Bill had a particular affinity for warm beaches and minimal clothing. He spent his retirement in Mexico, building new relationships with friends and supporting the community through charitable work and contributions, just like he had throughout his life in Maine. Bill also loved the simple things in life – double cheeseburgers, being first to put his chairs out for the Yarmouth Clam Festival, and chucking the ball for his dogs in his front yard.Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Moody Sr., his mother, Jane Smith Moody, and his younger brother, James McLane Moody. He is survived by his wife, Kim Moody, his stepdaughter, Caitlin O’Reilly and her husband John Stanley of San Francisco, his sisters, Susan Moody and her husband Marc Weideman of Bozeman, MT, Katie Moody and her husband Kenny Ernstoff of Newington, NH, and his niece and nephews, Ella Weideman of Bozeman, MT, Ben Moody and Chris Moody of Wilson, Wyoming. Also his two beloved dogs, Milliken and Lucy. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

