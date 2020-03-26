GORHAM – Elizabeth “Betty” E. Files, 85, passed away on Monday, March 23rd at Gosnell House in Scarborough after a period of failing health. Born on July 7th, 1934, Betty was raised on the family farm in the White Rock area of North Gorham. She attended primary school at the North Street School and completed her high school education at Gorham High School. She obtained her teaching certificate and taught in Scarborough for several years. She decided to go back to school and obtained her LPN license joining her mother, Cornelia, as they operated the Gorham Manor Nursing Home in Gorham and a satellite facility in North Gorham. She continued to work with her mother until the sale of the facilities at which time Betty went to work for the Baron Center in Portland. She worked at the Center from 1978 thru 1999 and upon retirement received an award for her 21 years of public service from the City of Portland.Even after retiring, Betty never stopped helping people. She was a devoted friend to numerous older people many of whom could no longer drive. Betty spent countless hours transporting people to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, church services and various other ventures. She was selfless, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Betty was an active member of First Parish Church in Gorham and served on numerous boards and committees including the Missions, Social and Ecumenical. She was also a member of the Gorham Health Council and Gorham Women’s Club. She will be sadly missed by her church family along with many others including her dear friend and neighbor, Alice Keddy.She is survived by her cousins Elizabeth Salyers of Abingdon, VA and Joan Thompson of Hollis. She was predeceased by her parents, R. Earl and Cornelia K. (Wilson) Files and her brother, William (Billy) E. Files.Burial arrangements at the North Street Cemetery in Gorham will be private and coordinated by the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine. A memorial service will be held at First Parish Congregational Church at a later date. To express condolences or participate in Betty’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Parish Congregational Church in Gorham, Maine or the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous