There will be two races in the June 9 state primary election – a Republican contest in Maine House District 8, which includes part of Kennebunk, and a Democratic contest in House District 9, which includes the town of Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk.

Party candidates had until 5 p.m. March 16 to file nomination papers for the state primary.

For House District 9, Traci Gere and Gia Drew, both of Kennebunkport, will vie for the Democratic nomination. Whoever wins will run against former legislator Republican Stedman Seavey, also of Kennebunkport, in the November contest for the open seat, currently held by Democrat Diane Denk, who is not seeking re-election.

In House District 8, part of Kennebunk, Todd DiFede and Bradley Scott Ducharme will vie for the Republican nomination, with the winner challenging Democratic incumbent Christopher Babbidge in the November election.

Party candidates for other seats are unopposed in the state primary. They include:

House District 10, incumbent Democrat Henry Ingwersen is seeking re-election and former Rep. Wayne Parry is seeking the Republican nod. The two will face each other in the November race. Both live in Arundel. House District 10 includes Arundel, Dayton and part of Lyman.

Incumbent Democrat Susan Deschambault of Biddeford, who represents Senate District 32, is unopposed in the state primary, but will face a challenge by Republican Robert Daigle of Arundel in the November race. Senate District 32 includes Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman.

Democrat Joe Rafferty and Republican Michael Pardue, both of Kennebunk, are unopposed in the state primary for Senate District 34 and will face off for the open seat on Nov. 3. Senate District 34 includes the towns of Acton, Kennebunk, Lebanon, North Berwick, Wells and part of Berwick.

Incumbent Carol Lovejoy of Kennebunk is unopposed in her bid for the Republican nod for York County Register of Probate in the state primary, and there is no Democrat in the running.

Non-party candidates gain access directly to the Nov. 3 General Election ballot by gathering a specified number of signatures, depending on the race, on non-party nomination petitions starting Jan.1. The petitions must be submitted Secretary of State’s Office Division of Elections by 5 p.m. on June 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: