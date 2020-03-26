The latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the nation and world.

Mexican protesters block border crossing, demand more screenings on traffic from U.S.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has already limited traffic on the heavily-traveled U.S.-Mexico border, as officials banned any “nonessential” travel and effectively cut off many border towns.

But according to a few residents of the Mexican state of Sonora, that’s still not enough to protect them from their virus-stricken neighbor to the north: Arizona.

On Wednesday afternoon, a small group of protesters blocked a port of entry that connects Nogales, Ariz., with its Mexican sister city of the same name.

Demonstrators in Sonora used their vehicles to block off the two southbound lanes, according to video taken by local media, expressing worries that travelers from the U.S. could bring new cases of the global pandemic into Mexico.

While the virus still appears to be relatively limited in Mexico, the United States is now among the three countries with the most cases worldwide. Arizona has reported at least six deaths and more than 400 infections, including at least one in every county on the border, according to the Arizona Republic.

“There are no health screenings by the federal government to deal with this pandemic,” Jose Luis Hernandez, one of the protesters, told the Republic. “That’s why we’re here in Nogales.”

While Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is finally heeding calls to contain the pandemic, the group Sonorans for Health and Life is demanding more.

They want a temporary ban on visits for minor medical procedures, even for the Mexicans who live on the U.S. side and regularly cross the border for school and work, as well as ramped-up health screenings for everyone who crosses south, whether they are traveling by car, walking on pedestrian bridges, or being sent back by U.S. officials.

European stocks fall amid fears of global recession despite stimulus deal

Tumultuous European stocks fell Thursday as markets opened, despite gains in previous days and the momentum of a $2 trillion stimulus package approved by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night.

Global investors remain worried about a global recession and a rise in U.S. jobless claims as the coronavirus that’s disrupted the world’s supply and demand flows now shuts down much of the United States.

Thursday morning Europe’s STOXX 600 index fell around 2 percent and London’s FTSE 100 index down around 3 percent Thursday.

Trading on Asian market shares was mixed on Thursday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: