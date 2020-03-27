MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft.

Jones made the announcement on social media Friday, and the University of Arkansas confirmed the decision with a congratulatory statement.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 junior, was The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year. He averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

“Mason had a phenomenal season,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said in the statement. “It came through hours of hard work and dedication, as well as a desire to be the best player he could be.”

In the post, Jones thanked the fans and his family and close friends. He called playing in the NBA a “lifelong dream.”

Jones shot 45.3 percent from the field overall and 35.1 ercent from 3-point range.

“Our system gives players the freedom and opportunity to showcase their strengths, and Mason took full advantage of it to become one of the top players in college basketball this season,” Musselman said. “We fully support Mason, and any player, pursuing his dream.”

• Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.

• Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He made 10 of his final 20 3-point shots to finish the season shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc and 38 percent overall. He scored a total of 82 points pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games.

• Senior guard Sam Jefferson of Colby was named to the D3hoops.com honorable mention team.

Jefferson, who averaged 18.7 points in 24 games, was second in the nation in 3-point shooting at 49.7 percent, making 75 of 151 attempts. He broke the school career record for 3-pointers and ended his career 282 for 685 (41.2 percent) from behind the arc.

Jefferson helped the Mules to a 24-4 record, including 18 straight wins to start the season, and their first NCAA Divsion III tournament appearance since 1997.

MEN’S HOCKEY: University of New England senior forward Ryan Bloom was named to the American Hockey Coaches Association Division II-III All-America East second team.

Bloom, a third-team selection the previous two seasons, was the Commonwealth Coast Conference Player of the Year and a finalist for the Sid Watson Award for Division III Player of the Year. Tom Aubrun, a senior goalie from Norwich University, won the Watson Award, which honors the memory of the former Bowdoin coach and athletic director who served the school for more than 30 years and won 326 games in 24 seasons as head coach. Watson died in 2004.

Bloom, who had 14 goals and 22 assists in 26 games, was also a U.S. College Hockey Online All-Division III honorable mention.

FOOTBALL: While sports have been postponed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the status of the upcoming NFL and college football seasons this fall has been a looming question mark.

Although games are still four months away, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he doesn’t think football should be played as scheduled.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football,” Herbstreit said in an ESPN Radio interview. “I’ll be so surprised if that happens.”

“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a (coronavirus) vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

“Next thing you know, you got a locker room full of guys that are sick. And that’s on your watch. I wouldn’t want to have that.”

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have all suspended their seasons this spring and haven’t set a timetable for a return. Spring college sports have been canceled as well.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Villanova hired former star Denise Dillon as its new coach.

Dillon, who has spent the last 17 years as the head coach at Drexel, played at Villanova for former coach Harry Perretta, who retired after 42 seasons at the school.

Dillon compiled a 329-204 record in her 17 years at Drexel and recently guided the program to one of the best stretches in its history. Over the last four years, the Dragons were 96-35 and reached the postseason each year.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all.

Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility due to restrictions in place surrounding the coronavirus.

The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain after Brockers had a physical administered by an independent doctor. Unable to verify the extent of the injury through an examination by their own doctors, the Ravens sought to amend the proposed contract.

Instead, Brockers has agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the Rams. According to the NFL Network, he can earn as much as $31.5 million – terms similar to what he was originally offered by the Rams.

• The Detroit Lions agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, who played for the 49ers last season.

• The Minnesota Vikings re-signed two more of their own free agents, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and backup offensive lineman Brett Jones

Abdullah has been the team’s primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from Detroit on Nov. 7, 2018. He also carved out a niche on coverage units last season, and had 203 yards from scrimmage with one receiving touchdown.

