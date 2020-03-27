Spreading sunshine

To keep her children busy and productive while being home from school, Christina Erde of Windham put her boys, 8-year-old Colin and 6-year-old Noah, to work by having them make cheerful cards for local nursing home residents. Some of the cards’ messages included “You are special,” “Have a happy day” and Colin even wrote “I love you” in one.

“The boys really enjoyed making the cards,” Erde said. And it’s very likely the elderly and ill nursing home recipients enjoyed receiving them as well.

Good deed during bad times

With the threat of coronavirus looming, American Legion Field Allen Post 148 felt it would be prudent to cancel their annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner this year. This left them with an abundance of food on their hands and in a quandary about what to do with it. They decided the food would be distributed to people in the community who would appreciate receiving a few extra staples for their kitchens. Post members put together food boxes for veterans in Standish and Windham who needed food assistance. They also dropped off a box to a convent in Otisfield that is the home to four retired nuns. All the veggies and corned beef that were donated by the Windham Hannaford went to the town’s Food Pantry to help feed hungry families. They may not have been able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the traditional manner, but Post members themselves should be celebrated for their kind generosity.

Explore the outdoors

If social distancing is having you feeling cooped up and cranky, you may want to get outside and explore some of Windham’s parks and trails to help keep you physically and mentally healthy. Following are some places you can visit:

Deer Hollow/Mud Pond: Here, you’ll enjoy nature trails, a mud pond or you can do some fishing. You’ll find this lovely spot on Mt. Hunger Shore Road in North Windham.

Mountain Division Trail: This paved trail connects Windham, Gorham and Standish and is excellent for people who enjoy biking and walking. Parking is available off Gambo Road. Just follow the trail from there.

Lippman Park: This popular 123-acre park is located in the North Windham business district off Route 302 behind Sherwin Williams. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a bit of nature on a sunny day.

Otterbrook: A beautiful 41-acre wildlife sanctuary located on Rocklinn Drive that will have you feeling at one with nature.

Lowell Preserve: This is a 308-acre wooded preserve located off Falmouth Road in East Windham.

Sebago to the Sea Trail: Take a 1.5-mile walk on a path on an undeveloped rail bed. You can park your car at the South Windham Fire Station trailhead at 33 Main St. and go from there.

Please note: Do not use parks or trails if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. Bring a bell or whistle to let people know you are approaching. Follow the CDC’s guidelines on personal hygiene prior to visiting and observe CDC-recommended social distancing while enjoying these outdoor spaces.

Have you been doing something positive during this trying time? Let me know so that your story can be shared with others.

Haley Pal can be contacted at haleypal.aol.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: