Addison Boisvert has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

Jonathan Hayes made the dean’s list for fall 2019 semester at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. This honor is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.50 or better for 12 or more graded units in a term.

Joy Named NE10 Goalie of the Week, Katavolos and Moriarty Land on Honor Roll

Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, men’s lacrosse junior Dominic Joy was named Northeast-10 Conference Goalie of the Week for the week ending on Sunday, March 15. Joy earns his first career major weekly award after securing a spot on the NE10 Weekly Honor Roll for the last two weeks.

Joy had 14 saves, four ground balls and one caused turnover in a 12-6 win at Dominican (N.Y.) College on Wednesday. Joy allowed only five even-strength goals and limited the Chargers to three goals in his final 46:54. Joy is 11th in NCAA Division II in goals-against-average (7.96) and 13th in save percentage (.600) while anchoring a scoring defense tied for ninth in NCAA Division II (8.00). In the NE10, Joy is tied for third in save percentage, GAA and saves per game (12.0). Joy becomes the first Purple Knight to be named NE10 Goalie of the Week since March 27, 2017.

