Built around 1812, this house was 40 Hawthorn Road in Raymond was occupied by Nathaniel Hawthorne and his family until the time of his graduation from Bowdoin College in 1825. After the Hawthornes relocated to Salem, Massachusetts, the house was briefly used as a stagecoach stop and tavern. A major remodeling occurred around 1880 when the house was converted to a meeting house. The congregation disbanded around 1920, leaving the house neglected until the Hawthorne Community Association formed to preserve and the famous novelist’s home and to provide a meeting place for local events with an emphasis on historical talks. Courtesy of Hawthorne Community Association

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

