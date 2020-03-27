BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Downtown Association has launched Operation Pick-Up, a list of restaurants, retailers and other small businesses in Brunswick that are offering take-out and delivery options, as well as on-line ordering.

Eateries across the state and nation have had to close their dining areas to the public, and are turning to delivery and take-out to maintain some business and keep people fed.

The list includes business hours, special offerings and contact information. It’s available at brunswickdowntown.org/brunswick-business-updates/.

This initiative was created to help Brunswick area businesses weather the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Brunswick officials approved the designation of up to two parking spaces in front of downtown business for 5-minute curbside pick-up only, and the downtown association provided signs and launched a social media campaign to promote Operation Pick-Up.

“Our local businesses and their employees need our support now more than ever” said Executive Director, Deb King.

The association encourages the public to order take-out or delivery from local restaurants, make online purchases from local businesses, and purchase gift cards to use at a later date. These are some of the ways to help make sure your favorite local business is still around when the crisis abates.

The Brunswick Downtown Association has also joined the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and other organizations in supporting local businesses and organizations with the Pay It Forward Maine Initiative, a campaign that encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to continue supporting local businesses and their employees in our new world of closed storefronts and social distancing.

