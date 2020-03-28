WESTBROOK – Ronald E. Martin, “Ron”, 79, passed away March 20, 2020, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. Ron was born April 27, 1940, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer and Helen (Fetter) Martin. After graduating from Bath High school in Lima Ohio in 1958, Ron went on to serve for the U.S Navy aboard the USS Macon as a radar technician. Upon completing his military service, Ron began working for the New England Telephone company. It was at this time Ron met the love of his life, Ruth (Stanton). They settled together in Westbrook Maine and proceeded to have two children, Bonnie and Jeff. They had recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past August. Ron enjoyed a successful career with the New England Telephone company for 32 years and retired in 1994. Ron was a loyal member of the American Legion, Post 197 and the Portland Elks Club. He enjoyed many things, including furniture making, trips to Atlantic City with Ruth and their friends and he loved having family gatherings. Ron also enjoyed helping people out at every chance he got, he was always busy, either taking care of his yard, building something, working out at the gym or off helping somebody somewhere. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Larry and Gary Martin and his granddaughter Mysti. Surviving in addition to his with Ruth, are his son Jeff and wife Missy of Gray, daughter Bonnie and boyfriend Terry of South Thomaston, four grandchildren, Jennifer, Hannah, Brooke and Jay, and three great grandchildren, Emma, James, Tommy.The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center and specially thank Jay and Jessica of Hospice of Southern Maine for the loving care they gave Ron. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Ron’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Those who wish to make donations in Ron’s name may do so to Hospice of Southern Maine,180 US Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074

