DELRAY, Fla. – David James “Jim” Daigle, 84, resident of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Fort Kent, Maine, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. Born Sept. 10, 1935 in Fort Kent to David Daniel Daigle and Irene (Pinette) Daigle in a multi-generational potato farming family, Jim attended Fort Kent Model School from K – 8 and graduated high school from St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass. He continued his education at UMO with a B.S. in Agricultural Science in 1958.In addition to running the family farm, Jim was co-owner of family run businesses that included a hardware store and funeral home in Fort Kent and a mobile home park in Miami, Fla. In 1981, Jim sold the farm and moved his family to Florida settling in the Orlando/Tampa areas beginning his second career. First, as Executive Director of Economic Development of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce from 1985 – 1992 followed by Executive VP of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce from 1992 – 1996. Jim then retired dividing his time between Fort Kent and Delray Beach. Jim was involved in leadership in many community and civic organizations including: Director and Past President of the Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce, Trustee and Supervisor of St. John Soil & Water Conservation District, Past President of Aroostook Trust Co., Past Chairman of the Board of Fort Kent Town Council, Past Director of Aroostook Federation of Farmers, Past President and one of original founders of Lonesome Pine Ski Trails, Past Director and one of original founders of Fort Kent Golf Course and longest serving Director of Maine Public Service Co. for 38 years. Jim was also a 3rd degree Fort Kent Knights of Columbus, Trustee of Fort Kent Library and member of Fort Kent Lions club and the FL Industrial Development Research Council and the FL Industrial Research Council. Jim lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, skiing, snowmobiling, flying airplanes (private pilot), fishing and golfing and was a 2-time hole-in-one-golfer, last one at 75 years old. In the summers of his retirement years in Maine, he loved to sit on his swing at his home on the St. John River and later in Eagle Lake sipping burgundy while entertaining friends and family with his many stories and witty jokes. He was one-of-a-kind and his family will miss this very special man. Jim leaves behind a loving wife, Eloise (Pelletier) Daigle of 62 years; and five children, Debbie (Daigle) Amoedo and spouse Ricardo of Orlando Fla., D. Daniel (Danny) Daigle and spouse Tina of Orland, Donna (Daigle) Pierce and spouse Darcy of Jacksonville, Fla., Robert Daigle and spouse Linda of Brandon, Fla., and Kim Daigle of Portland and a special son-in-law,Mark Blier of Buxton. Jim was “Pepere” to 11 grandchildren, Michael Amoedo, Aimee Amoedo, Nicholas Amoedo, Matthew Amoedo, David Daigle, Angie Daigle, Jaimee (Pierce) Mills, Elise (Pierce) Harness, Collin Pierce, Grace Daigle and Kate Daigle; nine great-grandchildren; and two nieces and three nephews. Jim is also survived by a brother, John Daigle of Fort Kent and wife Nancy. Jim is predeceased by his parents; sister, Peggy (Daigle) Moore; and Jim’s namesake great-grandson, David James Daigle III. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the St Louis Catholic Church in Fort Kent at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com or www.Lajoiefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to: Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074 or www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org and:Fort Kent EcumenicalFood Pantry229 West Main St.Fort Kent, ME 04743

