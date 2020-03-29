SCARBOROUGH – Clarence M. Mitchell, 88, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.Clarence was born in South Portland on Dec. 16, 1931, the son of the late Philip and Gladys Mitchell. He graduated from Westbrook High School in the class of 1950. Following school, Clarence honorably served in the United States Air Force. Once he was discharged from the military, Clarence went to work at Southworth Machine, and later, Nichols Machine as a precision machinist doing a lot of work for the space industry. He retired after several years. Throughout his career, Clarence was known for being very articulate and a perfectionist.Clarence married Eleanor Sullivan on May 1, 1971. Together, they shared nearly 49 years of marriage. They thoroughly enjoyed being together, especially their summers on Big Sebago Lake where he enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. Most of all, he enjoyed spending the summers there on the lake with the love of his life, Eleanor. Together they made many friends for life at the beach campground which began in a tent 40 years ago, before adding a camper in the Pines section. Clarence fished the lake for years and always returned with a catch that would be cleaned in front of all the kids gathered around, who admired his gift as an experienced angler.Above all else, Clarence was always there for anyone in need. He was very generous of his time and would help in any way he could. He was a good man.Clarence is survived by his wife, Eleanor Mitchell of Scarborough; cousin, Kathleen Walling and husband Rick; several nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.In consideration of current events, there will be a private service. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Clarence’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

