PORTLAND – Robert C. Howell, 56, of Portland passed away March 24, 2020 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Bob was a lifelong Portland resident. He attended local schools graduating from Deering High School in 1981. He fondly remembered growing up in a time when you could walk out your door in the morning and play all day, coming home when the streetlights would come on at dusk. From an early age, Bob showed a love for drumming. Beating on tables, using spoons and forks for sticks and pots and pans as drums. Eventually Bob’s parents bought him a drum set. A great day for Bob, a not so great day for his neighbors. After high school, Bob attended the University of Maine in Augusta. He enrolled in the jazz program. He was a professional musician for most of his life. Sadly, Bob was forced to stop due to a chronic wrist injury. After his mother fell seriously ill, Bob became a full-time caregiver to her for many years. She passed away on March 8, 2019. Bob passed on March 24, 2020, barely a year later. Bob is predeceased by his father, Robert Howell and mother, Mary Howell Perkins. He is survived by his brother, Craig Howell; cousins, Jeff Campbell and wife Diane, Kevin Campbell and wife Linda and Randy Whitman; and stepfather, Richard Perkins. There will be a celebration of Bobs’s life sometime in the future. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home and Cremation are entrusted with his services. Condolences may be placed thru www.dcpate.com

