PEAKS ISLAND – Eunice A. Curran, 89, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. Eunice was born on Oct. 22, 1930, on Peaks Island, the daughter of the late George C. and Frances (Haggett) Randall. She grew up Peaks, attended local schools and graduated from the Portland High School in the class of 1949. On Dec. 10, 1953, she married John Curran Sr., at the Bracket Memorial Methodist Church. She worked for 20 years for the City or Portland as a clerk and the last five years served as deputy clerk. Before joining the clerk’s office she worked at Rhines Bros. Department Store, and Days Jewelers. In Eunice’s free time she loved to take in the beauty of Peaks Island and thought it was the “best place on Earth.” She frequently went sightseeing around the island and co-authored a book with her lifelong friends, about growing up on Peaks called, “A Glimpse of Old Peaks Island: Through Rose-Colored Glasses.” She was a member of the Brackett Memorial United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a great cook and was well known at the church fairs for her cakes and pies. She knitted Barbie clothes, hats, mittens, and scarfs that were donated to the Preble Street Shelter. Eunice was also an active member of the PTA while her kids were in school. Eunice was predeceased by her husband, John J. Curran Sr.; a son, Paul D. Curran; and two sisters, Annie B. Arbeely and Marilyn Glenny. She is survived by her daughter, Judi A. Wing and her husband Russell of Lyman, and a son, John J. Curran Jr. of Peaks Island. The family would like to express our profound thanks to her final caregivers: Kitty Gilbert, Peaks Island Health Center; Beacon Hospice, Olga, Raquel, Becca and Mike; South Portland Nursing Home staff and the many friends and neighbors who kept her in their prayers and thoughts through her final days. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Eunice’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com If desired, in keeping with Eunice’s sentiments, we encourage folks to make donations to Beacon Hospice or toward the care of mistreated/neglected people and animals in lieu of flowers.

