The 2019-20 winter sports season will be remembered for many reasons.

The competition was breathtaking, local athletes dazzled and it might have been the last time we see high school sports for awhile.

Here’s a list of area athletes who were honored for their play this winter:

Boys’ basketball

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association named Bonny Eagle’s Zach Maturo the league’s most valuable player.

Bonny Eagle’s Jacob Humphrey and Gorham’s Grant Nadeau were named to the SMAA Class AA second-team.

Gorham’s Jordan Bretton made the third-team.

Windham’s Chris Naylor was an honorable mention selection.

Bonny Eagle’s Elliot Bouchard and Windham’s Will Mannette made the All-Rookie team.

Bonny Eagle’s Humphrey also earned Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

In Class A, Westbrook’s Mike Connolly made the first-team.

Westbrook’s Tyler Hethcoat made the All-Rookie team and the All-Defensive team.

Bonny Eagle’s Jacob Esty, Nate Ferris, Cam Gardner, Chase Graves, Zach Maturo, Keegan Meredith and Cam Phinney, Gorham’s Ryan Reno, and Windham’s Anthony Gugliuzza qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, the boys’ Class A/B first-team included Gray-New Gloucester’s Nick Pelletier.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Nick Kariotis was a third-team selection.

Lake Region’s Ethan MacMurray made the Class A/B All-Defensive team.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Kariotis and Pelletier and Lake Region’s Derek Langadas played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game. Lake Region’s Ryan Martin served as a coach.

Bonny Eagle’s Zach Maturo represented the Class AA/A/B South team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Maturo was also a semifinalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, in the WMC, the Class A/B first-team included Gray-New Gloucester’s Jordan Grant.

Lake Region’s Shauna Hancock made the second-team.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Eliza Hotham was a third-team selection.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Grant was also named to the Class A/B All-Defensive team.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Grant, Hotham and Samantha Fortin played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Fortin, Grant, Hotham, Abigail Michaud and Madysen West qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, Windham’s Hannah Talon was named to the Class AA first-team.

Windham’s Sarah Talon made the second-team.

Gorham’s Adele Nadeau made the third-team.

In Class A, Westbrook’s Elizabeth Cole was a second-teamer.

Gorham’s Anna Nelson and Windham’s Carly Morey made the All-Rookie team.

Bonny Eagle’s Emma Abbott, Avianna Roth and Allexius Theberge and Windham’s Hannah Talon qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Westbrook’s Elizabeth Cole and Windham’s Hannah Talon played in the SMAA Senior All-Star Game.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Jordan Grant represented the Class AA/A/B South team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Grant was also a semifinalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

Boys’ hockey

Gorham defenseman Aiden Owens was named to the Class B South third-team.

Gorham forwards Aidan Enck and Cole Perrault were honorable mentions.

Gorham’s Jonah Bird, Aidan Owens, Cole Perrault, Peter Richards and Cam Sawyer were named to the Class B South Senior All-Star team.

The Class A all-state team wasn’t available at press time.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey all-state team featured Madi Pelletier (forward) and Gisele Ouellette (defense) of the St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester co-op team.

The North All-Conference team included St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG forwards West Duffy and Isabella Webster and defender Lily Beaushene.

St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG’s Reese Duffy and Faith Dillon and Anna Nault of the Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic co-op team played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Indoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association indoor track girls’ first-team included Bonny Eagle’s 4×400 (Emmaline Pendleton, Delaney Hesler, Hannah Stevens and Gretchen Biegel) and 4×800 (Pendleton, Hesler, Ella Dunne and Biegel) relay teams, Gorham’s Sydney Connolly (junior 200), Emma Green (junior high jump), Alyvia Caruso (junior long jump), Kate Tugman (mile and two-mile) and its junior relay team (Jillian Morrill, Caruso, Green and Connolly) and Windham’s Katelyn Smith (senior triple jump).

Bonny Eagle’s Pendleton (junior 800), Gorham’s Caruso (junior 55 hurdles), Connolly (junior 55) and Tugman (senior 800) and Windham’s Hannah Langstaff (600), Ashlynn Moorehead (junior long jump) and Smith (senior long jump) made the second-team.

Bonny Eagle’s Stevens (junior 800), Pendleton (two-mile) and Emma Noonan (senior long jump) and Gorham’s Green (junior 55) were third-teamers.

Bonny Eagle’s Mikayla Freeman and Emma Noonan, Gorham’s Stephanie Meacham, Peyton Morton, Abigail O’Brien and Katrina Tugman, Westbrook’s Meghan Horner and Windham’s Hailey Applebee, Sierra Guite, Hannah Langstaff, Molly McAllister and Molly Skvorak qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

On the boys’ side, Windham’s Connor Langstaff (junior high jump) made the first-team.

Bonny Eagle’s Aiden Willey (two-mile) and Westbrook’s Mahamad Sharif (600 and senior 800) were second-teamers.

Bonny Eagle’s Willey (mile), Gorham’s Andrew Farr (senior 400) and Ryan Gendron (senior high jump), Westbrook’s Chuil Bayak (senior high jump) and Dante Lingley (senior 55) and Windham’s Langstaff (junior triple jump) made the third-team.

Bonny Eagle’s Ben Atkinson, Cody Plumley, Dylan Roberts, Justin Tomison and Aiden Willey, Gorham’s’s Andrew Tinkham, Westbrook’s Son Cao, Liam Cooledge, Devin Cyr, Sang Huynh and John Pecoraro and Windham’s Aiden Day, Bobby Jannarone, Jordan Piechowski and Dean Preston qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, the Gray-New Gloucester 4×200 relay made the boys’ first-team.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Kaleb Frey (55 and shot put), Tyler Amos (pole vault) and Jake MacCallum (55 hurdles) were second-teamers.

On the girls’ side, Gray-New Gloucester Zoe Barnes (shot put) and Lake Region’s Leah Plummer (400 and high jump) made the first-team.

Lake Region’s Mackenzie Siebert (55) made the second-team.

Swimming

Westbrook’s Brad Wallace (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 400 free relay) and Cam Reece (100 breaststroke) and Windham’s Evan Desmond (200 free relay and 400 free relay) made the Southwestern boys’ all-conference team.

Windham’s Peter Small was named the South Division Coach of the Year.

Westbrook’s Cam Reece and Windham’s Evan Desmond, James Louko and Vireak Tray qualified for the All-Academic team.

The Southwestern girls’ all-star team included Gorham’s Laura Bolduc (400 free relay) and Westbrook’s Sophie Sweet (200 free relay).

Bonny Eagle’s Jenna Fecteau and Michelina Ruggieri, Gorham’s Laura Bolduc, Elyssa Johnson, Ava Pitman, Madisen Sweatt and Lydia Valentine, Westbrook’s Caroline Mooney, Ella Morris and Sophie Sweet and Windham’s Sydney Nangle and Chloe Wilcox qualified for the All-Academic team.

Skiing

Gorham’s Estelle Ballard and Claire Munkacsi and Sarah Hare made the SMAA girls’ Alpine skiing all-conference team.

Bonny Eagle’s Aubrey Denico and Windham’s Owen Flibbert qualified for the All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Lake Region’s Logan Davis, Zach Vogel, Brandon Beadnell and Casey Berger, along with Gray-New Gloucester’s Keegan Brooks, made the boys’ Alpine all-star team.

The WMC girls’ Alpine all-star team included Lake Region’s Alli Vogel.

Gray-New Gloucester’s William Maines qualified for the Western Maine Conference boys’ Nordic all-star team.

Wrestling

Bonny Eagle’s Caden Frost (106 pounds) and Colby Frost (126) and Westbrook/Gorham’s Henri Kunz (170) made the SMAA wrestling first-team.

Cheering

Gorham’s Caralin Mills and Rebecca Brunner and Windham’s Briley Smart made the SMAA cheering all-star team.

Bonny Eagle’s Sydney Gaudet and Chloe Smith, Gorham’s Morgan Cole and Windham’s Emily Gallant and Aisha Nelson were honorable mention selections.

Bonny Eagle’s Megan Arsenault and Windham’s Emily Gallant qualified for the All-Academic team.

