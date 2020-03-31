SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary Elizabeth Smith (Evans), 81, of South Portland, Maine (formerly Danvers, Mass.), passed away on March 23, 2020, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, with loved ones by her side. Mary was born to Albert G. and Elizabeth (Tedford) Evans, on December 14, 1938, in Boston.Mary attended school in Arlington, Mass., graduating from Arlington High School, class of 1956.During the ’80s and ’90s, Mary was an accountant for Walsh, Hannon, Gladwin Co. and also for Harmony Metal Products, in Danvers, Mass. After relocating to Portland, Maine, Mary worked as a library assistant at Portland Public Library in Portland, for many years and as a clerk at Daniel T. Haley Insurance Agency on The Eastern Prom in Portland.Spending time with family and friends was Mary’s passion. Whether it be a “Movie and Mussels” night with the girls, an afternoon at Panther Pond with the family, or a Tuesday night at Bridgeway, her laugh, her smile, her mere presence will be remembered with joy.Mary is survived by her son, Donal P Smith Jr. and “daughter”/caregiver, Jo-Ann M. Smith (McDermott), her daughter, Jeanice M. Farley of Raymond, Maine; a sister, Catherine M. Gardner of Arlington, Mass., and brother, Dr. Robert T. Evans of Aston, Pa. Her loss will resonate through her extended family.Mary was most proud of her grandchildren George Farley of Portland, Ryan Smith of South Portland, Geoffrey Fox of Portland, James Farley of Keene, N.H., and Kimberly-Rae Farley of Raymond; as well as her great-grandchildren, Damien, Rowen, Camille, Lincoln and Violet.A Celebration of Mary’s life will come at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

