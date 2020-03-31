CASCO – Alice M. Graffam, 80, of Denmark, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Country Village Assisted Living.She was born on August 5, 1939 to Robert and Crystal (Dunn) Barton in Bridgton. She attended schools in Denmark and Fryeburg. She was a housekeeper for numerous hotels. She enjoyed making jewelry and birdwatching. But most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved her family more than anything.She is survived by her sons. Bernard Graffam Jr. and his wife, Sally of Bridgton, and Robert Graffam and significant other, Kathy Rogers, of Wells; daughter, Tracey Massey and her husband, Bill of Denmark; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Graffam Sr.; two daughters, Bernadine and Laurie. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Country Village Assisted Living,P.O. Box 600Casco, ME 04015

