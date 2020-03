BUXTON – Colleen A. Lyons, 53, wife of Scott Lyons, passed away at her home in Buxton, on March 28, 2020.Memorial service information will be available in the future once public gatherings are possible.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.

