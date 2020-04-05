SACO – Hazel B. Lyons, 92, of Kennebunk, born Hazel Blanche Hill on March 12, 1928 in Sanford, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Saco, following a brief illness. She lived in Kennebunk for 11 years and for the past year has lived at Avita in Wells. Hazel was predeceased by the love of her life and all time, Stanley A. Lyons; and daughter, Alice, who died at the age of 5.She is survived by John Lyons of West Kennebunk (Rebecca Hill), Daniel Lyons of Kennebunk (Vicki Fitzherbert), Thomas Lyons of Haverhill, Mass. (Ruby Leonard), Kathryn Lyons of Greenfield, Mass. (Rick Roy), and Paul Lyons of Windham (Anne Panarese). She left numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all loved their Grammy and have fond memories often shared.Hazel Lyons was co-owner with Stanley of Lyons Coffee Service in Sanford, where office duties occupied her time when she wasn’t cooking, gardening, talking to the birds and squirrels, or bringing snacks to grandchildren swimming in the family pool at the house on Knight Street. The legend of their love’s beginning for Stan, coming back from leave in Millinocket to the Naval Air Station in Sanford, and Hazel, riding the bus from the summer camp where she worked in Skowhegan to Sanford, is that she sat next to him on the bus, and after a brief flirtatious exchange, he fell asleep with his head on her shoulder. In one version his glasses fell off into her lap, and she woke him to hand them back. Whatever the romantic details, the love was true and the story went on until she lost him in January, 2007. Their love lives on. The family is planning a celebration of life for July, 2020. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Hazel’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. www.bibbermemorial.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in the name of Hazel Lyons toWaban Projects, Inc.5 Dunaway Dr.Sanford, ME 04073or at their website,waban.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous