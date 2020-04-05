PORTLAND – Nicholas Joseph DiBiase, 95, formerly of Woodlawn Avenue, passed away April 2, 2020 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. Nicholas was born at his family’s home on Walnut Street on July 25, 1924. He was the son of the late Ambrose and Anna (Del Ponte) DiBiase. Growing up in Portland, he attended Portland High School. He left school to honorably serve during World War II in the Philippines as a Coxwain USNR SV-6 in the United States Navy. When he returned home, he began his career as an Iron Worker for the union. Throughout his life, he also worked in construction and sales. Whether Nick was having a few beers with his family while watching the game, scratching his lottery tickets, or having Sunday dinners with his famous Italian spaghetti sauce, his greatest enjoyments came from spending time with those he loved. He was a lifetime member of the South Portland VFW Post 832, the Harold T. Andrews Post and a Golden Eagles at FOE Eagles. Nick was a proud communicant of St. Peters Romans Catholic Church. Every summer he looked forward to attending the Bazaar with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Above all else, he adored his grandchildren and he did whatever he could to ensure he was an active part in their lives. Even creating a Facebook account at the age of 90. In addition to his parents, Nick was predeceased by his brothers, Sam and Tony. He’s survived by his children, Cathy DiBiase, Nick DiBiase and wife Sandy, Mike DiBiase and wife Jeanie all of South Portland, and David DiBiase of Portland. He is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren, Jon, Mara, Tim, Mandy, Zach, Nick, Aliseia, Danielle, Matt, Sam, Joey, Jimmy and Lauren; as well as 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ambrose DiBiase and wife Cynthia of South Portland, John DiBiase and wife Dorothy of Portland; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Nick’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. https://mainevets.org/locations/scarboroughdonations/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous