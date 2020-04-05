SACO – Emma Day, 66, of Saco formerly known as Jayne McDermott passed away March 19, 2020. She suffered a sudden cardiac death at her residence in Saco. Born in the summer of 1953, to Arthur and Patricia McDermott, Emma was a free spirit. She attended St Hyacinth’s school in Westbrook then graduated in 1971 from St Joseph’s Academy now known as Catherine McAuley. During her high school tenure, she attended the Woodstock Music Festival in upstate New York with her friend, Claire Richards. She moved to Rochester, N.Y., where she received a degree from RIT in 1986 and lived there for many years. In 2000, Emma moved back to Maine where she graduated Magnum Cum Laude with an English degree from USM. Emma has been a treasured member of the Elm Street community in Saco since September 2009, she was a sweetheart and loved writing, her art space and was working on an art project when she passed. Emma was a follower of Kadampa Buddhism who practiced meditation with the Shambala Meditation Center and various other groups and made many friends wherever she went. She was a conservationist and animal lover who appreciated nature and enjoyed staying at the family cabin on Highland Lake on McDermott Way located next to Suckfish Brook Conservation area. Emma took a keen interest in her nieces and nephew whom she cherished dearly. Emma was predeceased by her mother, Patricia McDermott; and her brother-in-law, Richard Coffin. She is survived by her father, Arthur McDermott Sr. of Falmouth; siblings, Arthur McDermott Jr. of Portland, Sarah McDermott, Maura McDermott and Paul McDermott, Rose Coffin, Claire Langlois and husband Michael; her nieces and nephew, (the McDermott’s-Jordan), Molly, Ruthie, Elizabeth, Olivia, and Reed all from Falmouth, along with Maggie Parrish of Santa Fe, N.M.. She is also survived by aunts, Kay Noel, Dot Kilmartin, Bonnie Kilmartin; along with many Kilmartin and McDermott cousins and friends. A celebration of Emma’s life and a luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Emma’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

