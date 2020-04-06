Casper Bridges

Casper Lewis Bridges, 62, of the Wildes District Road, died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk following a lengthy period of failing health.

Casper was born Oct. 12, 1957 in Saco, the son of Ellsworth L. and Sally Hutchins Bridges Jr, and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1975.

He was employed by the former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Wells as a cook, and enjoyed watching TV movies, and playing board games, especially checkers.

Casper is predeceased by his father, Ellsworth (Jr.) L. Bridges Jr and a nephew Brandt Bridges.

Survivors include his mother Sally Bridges, two brothers; David Bridges and his wife Linda, Kevin Bridges and his wife Monica, a sister, Roxanne Bridges O’Connell and her husband Bob, all of Kennebunkport, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in May and announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Waban Projects, Inc. 5 Dunaway Drive, Sanford, ME 04073 in Casper’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Casper’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous