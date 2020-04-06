Richard J. Armes 1932 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Richard J. Armes, 87, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born April 1, 1932 in Bath, to Harold and Leola (Ward) Armes. Richard attended Morse High School, class of 1951. He married Marilyn King on Oct. 27, 1951. He worked at Bath Iron Works as a CNC machine operator. In 1939, Richard’s family was voted Maine’s Most Typical Family. They were awarded a trip to the 1939 New York City’s World’s Fair and flew in Guy Gannett’s private plane, lived on the grounds for two weeks, rode elephants, ice skated with Olympic athletes and other notable prizes. Having grown up on the New Meadows River, boating and sailing were in his blood. He raced hydroplanes as a young man eventually favoring sailing his Catamaran whenever fair winds blew. He made it a personal challenge to out tack any sailboat he saw on the river. He became a self-taught accomplished wood carver, creating masterful replicas of whales and eagles. After retiring, Richard and Marilyn, split their residence between their home on Maine’s coast and Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Richard was a Mason for over 50 years. But most of all he cherished his role as husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three children, Richard Jr. and wife, Constance, Darlene and husband, Thomas Watson, Suzanne and husband, Dean Niemann; grandchildren, Melissa Alexander, Michelle Armes, Crystal MacNeil, Thomas Watson Jr., Stephanie Bichrest, Samantha Bohan; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Harold Armes and Walter Armes of Arizona.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous