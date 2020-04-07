OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Paul W. Vance, 61, of Fern Ave., passed away Sunday April 6, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Milbridge, Maine, May 21, 1958 the son of Perley and Betty Mae Spragues Vance. Paul attended local schools and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1977. Paul worked for Lucas Tree for many years. He was then employed by Nike Shoe in Saco, Snow’s Clam Chowder, Wood Structures in Biddeford/Saco and most recently for Boise Cascade. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is predeceased by his father Perley Vance Sr. Survivors include his companion of 45 years Cathy Thompson of Old Orchard Beach, his mother of Old Orchard Beach, 2 brothers Perley Vance Jr. of Saco and Peter Vance of Old Orchard Beach and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives must call the funeral home (468-1142) to schedule a time of visitation for Thursday April 8, 2020 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco. A family held funeral service will be held Friday at the funeral home, 365 Main St, Saco. Pastor Merle Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

