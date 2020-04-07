OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Patrick H. Plourde, 84 of Rockland Dr., passed away Saturday April 4, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born August 19, 1935, in St. John, Maine, the son of Edmund and Sadie Ouellette Plourde. Patrick attended local schools and then served in the United States Army. After his service to his country, he was employed in the Hartford, Conn., area as a meat cutter for over 40 years. Patrick and his wife moved to Old Orchard Beach in 1998 where he worked at Hannaford. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Church, Good Shepherd Parish. Patrick enjoyed yard work, vegetable gardening, hunting and fishing. He is predeceased by two brothers, Edmund Plourde Jr. and George Plourde. Survivors include his wife, Viola Plourde of Old Orchard Beach, a son, Roland Plourde of Saco, a daughter, Joy Charbonneau of Vermont; three grandchildren, Josh Plourde of Dayton, and Justin Charbonneau and Toby Charbonneau of Vermont and four great-grandchildren, Evan Charbonneau, Colin Charbonneau, Mason Charbonneau and Arianna Plourde of Dayton. Burial services at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach are entrusted with his arrangements, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are coordinating.Providing Services to our Veterans for their Duty and Sacrifice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous