Malcolm Rodney “Mickey” Jones 1942 – 2020 WISCASSET – Malcolm Rodney “Mickey” Jones passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after several months of battling Lewy Body Dementia. Mickey was born in Damariscotta, on August 24, 1942, the son of Ralph and Grace Jones of Alna. He grew up in Alna where he attended grade school. He graduated from Erskine Academy in So. China, class of 1960. He married Crystal Everett of South Gardiner, on November 19, 1966. They lived in Wiscasset for most of their 53 years of marriage. Mickey worked at Bath Iron Works for 40 years, ending his career in the Payroll Department, before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed golfing and bowling in his retirement, both in Bath, and in Lakeland, FL, where they own a home. He was a member of the Bath Golf Club for the past 16 years. Mickey was very involved in sports in high school playing basketball, baseball, and football. He also enjoyed many years of sports leagues in the local area after graduating from high school and won many awards for his accomplishments. Mickey was a member, former deacon (36 years), and usher of the Bible Baptist Church in Wiscasset where he was very active. He coached the Wiscasset Christian Academy boys’ basketball team for 25 years. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Meredith Jones; grandson, Peyton Allen Jones; brother-in-law, Fred Severance; and sister-in-law, Patricia Jones. He is survived by his wife Crystal (Everett) Jones of Wiscasset; two sons, Chad Jones (Julie) of Wiscasset and Brett Jones (Melissa) of Westport Island; five grandchildren, Dylan, Aleeya, and Madison Jones of Wiscasset and Kelsey and Lindsey Jones of Westport Island, all who will miss their “Bumpa” very much. He is also survived by one brother, L. David Jones of Palermo; two sisters, Joanne Severance of Newcastle and Laura (Dolly) Hayward of Wiscasset; and 15 nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Unit P6 of Maine Medical Center in Portland and to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for their excellent care for Mickey over the past three months. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

