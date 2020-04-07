Robert J. Barry 1942 – 2020 BATH – Robert J. Barry, 77, of Tarbox Street, went 11 rounds with cancer, and was KO’d in the 12th round. He was born in Boston, on December 14, 1942, a son of John and Genevieve Barry. He was employed as a marine designer for Bath Iron Works and later for Gibbs and Cox until retiring. He was then employed at L.L. Bean in Freeport. He was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks and the Bath Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, music and vacationing at Hampton Beach, N.H. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, Jay Barry, David Barry, Jimmy Barry and Kenny Barry. He is survived by two sons, Scott Barry and his wife Theresa of Topsham and Keith Barry and his wife Jenica of Lisbon Falls, five grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Zach, Leah and Luke, one niece and four nephews. We would like to thank CHANS/Hospice nurses and the HillHouse Assisted Living staff; especially Mary Lou who had been so accommodating. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

