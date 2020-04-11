PORTLAND – Georgena A. DeLorme, 98, passed away at The Cedars on April 6, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1921, the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (McDonald) Burke in Portland. Georgena attended Cathedral High School and graduated from Portland High School before obtaining her Associates degree. She was married to the late Edward DeLorme and was very proud of the work that she did as a realtor. There were many families that she helped sell and purchase their forever homes over the course of her long real estate career. With her love of beautiful homes, she found herself as a loyal and long volunteer of the Victoria Mansion. She is survived by her daughter Susan Lowe of Portland; three grandchildren Jody Lowe; Dana and Jenna DeLorme; as well as five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Edward; her parents; a son Larry DeLorme; six sisters, and two brothers. The committal services will be private at Evergreen Cemetery.You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

