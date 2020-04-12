About 49,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without electricity on Sunday morning, following a heavy snowstorm that cut power to more than 200,000 on Thursday.

CMP says it expects to restore service for “the vast majority” of customers by Sunday night. Tens of thousands of customers have been able to turn the lights back on since Saturday, when well over 100,000 were without power.

Somerset and Waldo counties had close to 10,000 outages apiece, with Penobscot County close behind at 7,500. Only 178 customers in Cumberland County were without power, most of them in New Gloucester.

The anticipated restoration of service comes as another storm is expected Monday night.

This one isn’t expected to have snow, but it will feature strong gusts and heavy rain, which could bring down power lines again, meteorologists say.

The outages come as Mainers are spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, and CMP said it was working hard to restore power in recognition of customers’ increased need for service.

In response to financial pressures caused by the pandemic, CMP also recently announced it will suspend fees for late payment and reconnection, as well as extend eligibility protections to customers participating in certain payment plans.

Emera Maine, the utility serving northern and eastern Maine, reported just over 15,000 outages as of 10 a.m. Sunday, down from a peak of about 70,000.

