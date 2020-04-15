Beach to Beacon still on – for now

CAPE ELIZABETH — Organizers of the 2020 TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race are still going ahead with the planned Aug. 1 date, but are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely.

“We are currently proceeding as planned while carefully monitoring the most recent information and guidance available from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, local public safety and public health officials,” Race President David Backer said on the Beach to Beacon website. “If circumstances dictate changes to (race)-related events, we will make public announcements as soon as possible.”

Backer encouraged the public to sign up for the race’s newsletter on the website to keep abreast of any developments.

Cape land trust postpones painting fundraiser

CAPE ELIZABETH – The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust has postponed the 202o Paint for Preservation Wet Paint Auction, originally scheduled for June 28. No date has been set for the event.

The trust made the decision due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Given the uncertainties facing our community and the world over the coming months, and being mindful of the imperative to protect public health,” according to a statement on its website.

According to the trust, the event, which features new works by local artists depicting scenes from Cape Elizabeth, is the trust’s only fundraiser. It typically produces more than $80,000 each year, which represents more than 20% of the trust’s annual operating budget.

The statement on the trust’s website said organizers are monitoring the situation and “will keep you up-to-date as we can.”

South Portland Land Trust to celebrate Earth Day virtually

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust is teaming up with Maine Audubon to present an online presentation next week to coincide with Earth Day 2020.

The presentation, “Bringing Nature Home,” will focus on “the importance of keeping native plants, shrubs and trees in our landscapes,” according to a release from the trust.

“Last year, the SPLT hosted a public film forum as part of our first-ever Earth Week,” said SPLT President Richard Rottkov. “Just when it looked like we would need to cancel all of our 2020 programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric Topper, (Director of Education at) Maine Audubon suggested this exciting alternate plan.”

The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Topper will be available for questions after via Zoom video conference. Details are on the SPLT and Maine Audubon websites and Facebook pages.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Earth Day. “Bringing Nature Home” is part of the South Portland Land Trust’s Earth Week 2020 — 7 ideas in 7 days” series of emails and social media posts, which will include ideas for getting outdoors while retaining social distancing, plans for building a birdhouse and more.

In addition to its presentation with SPLT, Maine Audubon will be co-hosting a virtual Earth Day Film Fest (in partnership with the Maine Outdoor Film Festival) on Earth Day, April 22.

Scarborough VA home reports more COVID-19 cases

SCARBOROUGH — As of April 15, six staff members and three residents at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and one resident has died of the disease, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC).

All the residents who tested positive lived in the same wing of the facility, and were being cared for there, the Maine CDC said in a statement on Saturday. The facility is testing other residents and staff as well.

“Maine CDC is in regular contact with administrators at the home,” Maine CDC said. “Elevated protective measures have been in place since the first positive test involving a member of the community. An additional supply of personal protective equipment is being provided to the facility, on top of what was sent to it in March. Nursing facilities have been prioritized for personal protective equipment from the State emergency stockpile.”

