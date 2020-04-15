Cuddledown, a down bedding manufacturer and retailer based in Yarmouth, has shifted some of its focus to manufacturing cotton masks for donation to Maine health care organizations.
Cuddledown said in a statement issued Wednesday that it hopes the masks, made from cotton bedding fabrics, will help alleviate some of the stress caused by a lack of medical supplies.
“With the safety challenges facing our health care workers during this epidemic, we are thrilled that we have the ability to make masks and can assist them in their time of need,” said Cuddledown President Norma Wilkins-Gross.
Cuddledown already has sent masks to Maine Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, Chebeague Fire & Rescue, Maine Veteran’s Home, Beth Israel Hospital in Boston and local grocery stores, the company said.
Along with mask production, Cuddledown has donated fabric to the Yarmouth Sewing Warriors, a league of sewers from Yarmouth producing cloth face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.
It also has partnered with Good Housekeeping Magazine and donated sheeting to New York-based designer The House of Perna to use as material to sew protective masks for medical workers across the country
Cuddledown encouraged Maine organizations in need of masks, or fabric to produce masks, to contact [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
WWE cuts wrestlers after its business was deemed ‘essential’ in Florida
-
Business
Union, Bath Iron Works agree to extend contract
-
Sports
Portland’s Old Port Half Marathon & 5K canceled
-
Sports
Gostkowski risked hip replacement at 40 if he didn’t get surgery, miss 2019 season
-
Nation & World
Relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.