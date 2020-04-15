Alta I. Giasson 1935 – 2020 AUBURN – Alta I. Giasson, 85, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born Jan. 2, 1935 in Lewiston to James and Gladys (Sawyer) Donovan. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1954. On June 20, 1959 Alta married Andre T. Giasson. Over the years she worked for different shoe shops in Lewiston to include Knapp and Falcon Shoe. Alta was a member of The First Auburn Seniors Group and St. Phillips church in Auburn prior to her illness. She enjoyed traveling with her husband around The United States and Canada. She will be remembered for her kind heart and her love of being with her family. Alta is preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, Norma LaGrange and Kay Hammond and a brother, Kenny Donavan. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael Giasson of Brunswick, daughters Brenda Hathaway of Kittery Point and Pauline LaBonte and husband Dominique of Bowdoinham; grandchildren, Gabrielle Hathaway and husband Paul Engleheart of Lewiston, Ophelia Charles and her husband Corey of Westbrook, Quinn Hathaway and his companion, Sarah Thibodeau of Kittery Point and Matthew LaBonte of Lewiston, great grandchildren, Presleigh and Jett. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of The Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and The Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston. Condolences may be shared with Alta’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Send questions/comments to the editors.