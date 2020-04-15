PORTLAND – John Campbell Butman, 69, died suddenly at home of natural causes on March 23, 2020. John is survived, and was adored, by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; and his sons, Jeremy and Henry. Also surviving him are his loving sister Marcia and brother Brad; and a gala’s worth of family and friends. A natural storyteller with a vibrant sense of humor, John loved the arts, had an eye for all things finely-made, and believed in the goodness of people. An author, literary agent, consultant and speaker, John was a lifelong learner who immersed himself in the world of ideas. He published seven books, notably New World, Inc., a history, Townie, a novel, Breaking Out, on business strategy, and Why I Love Business, a satirical send-up of business gurus. John founded two communications firms, The Butman Company and Idea Platforms, Incorporated. His colleagues remember him as a compassionate and brilliant communicator whose best-selling collaborations won critical acclaim. He sat as Chair of the Board at The Cambridge School of Weston, a liberal arts high school, and belonged to innumerable arts organizations. Recently, he proudly joined the literary agency Kneerim and Williams. John grew up and spent most of his life in Concord, Mass., but, with Nancy, he summered on Bailey Island, Harpswell, for over 40 years. Moving to Portland in 2016, he loved discovering a new city. He relished walking to the movies, enthusiastically explored the city’s restaurants, and developed a fascination with seagulls. John loved traveling with his family, hiking, skiing, sailing, and attending the theater, a baseball game or tennis match. Above all, John will be remembered as a devoted and loving father and husband, and an easy friend. All will miss his tremendous sense of humor, good-natured teasing, and his profound zeal for life.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. To view John’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

