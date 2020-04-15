PORTLAND – Jane M. Begin, 65, of Portland, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Biddeford on Aug. 11, 1954, a daughter of Norman and Lucienne (Borduas) Martin and was educated in Biddeford schools, graduating from Biddeford High School.Following high school, she attended and graduated from Westbrook College in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She married Richard Begin in July 1984.Jane worked as an RN at Maine Medical Center in Portland for 35 years and loved working with the premature babies.Besides being a caring wife and mother, Jane enjoyed doing crafts and watercolor.She is predeceased by her parents. Jane leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Richard Begin; a daughter, Leonora Weimer and her husband, Denton of Cheyenne, Wyo.; a brother, David Martin of Biddeford, a sister, Marilyn Schwan of Belmont, N.C.; and one granddaughter, Adeline Weimer.A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Janes tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous