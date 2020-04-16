GorhamStrong offers support

The Gorham Business Exchange in collaboration with the Gorham Village Alliance and Gorham Economic Development Corporation has created GorhamStrong.org to support businesses in town during these times.

The website provides a business directory with links to local restaurants to order delivery and take-out/curbside and to buy gift cards, among other offerings. The site also provides information on SBA, FAME and Gorham Economic Development Corp. loan programs.

GorhamStrong also is seeking monetary donations to benefit Gorham’s small businesses and their employees, and it is accepting donations of face masks for the town’s healthcare workers.

To donate or for more more information, go to gorhamstrong.org.

Blood drives on campus

The American Red Cross and the University of Southern Maine will host blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on

Tuesday, April 21, and April 28, at the Costello Sports Center on the Gorham campus.

Who knew?

In 1770, 250 years ago, Dr. Stephen Swett was the first doctor in Gorham and Caleb Chase, the first innkeeper,

according to the Gorham Historical Society chronology. That same year, Jacob Hamblen donated land for the old

cemetery on South Street where many town founders are buried.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 9 that the U.S. public debt was $24,221,670,739,204.35.

