Candidates are shoo-ins

A pair of candidates filed nomination papers for available seats on the Board of Selectman, but the election will be delayed.

Incumbent Frank Pulsoni and David Field Jr., a Planning Board member, are running unopposed for three-year terms. Dennis Santolucito, a longtime Buxton political figure, is not seeking reelection to the five-member Board of Selectmen.

Town Clerk John Myers is also running uncontested for another three-year term.

“I am expecting the Board of Selectmen to issue an order to move the town’s annual secret ballot to July 14th. We are also awaiting instructions from school administrators regarding the district budget validation and district directors election,” Myers said Monday.

The election date was originally set for June 9, but the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted that plan.

Two boards could be short-handed unless write-ins are elected.

Two Planning Board seats are available. Incumbents Field and Joseph Rench did not seek re-election. Positions up for grabs on the Budget Committee are those of Richard Emery Jr. and Martin Macisso, according to the town’s web site.

“No papers were turned back in for Planning Board, and no papers were taken out for Budget Committee,” Angela Michie, deputy town clerk, said Monday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: