A young, anonymous artist in Scarborough showed their appreciation for essential services workers who continue to leave their homes and work during the COVID-19 pandemic by making a chalk message at her home. In the message the artist thanked the workers and they said the workers’ bravery was appreciated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
The Latest: South Korea sees rise in coronavirus positive tests in recovered patients
-
South Portland Sentry
Saco & Biddeford Savings promotes two
-
Times Record
How to build community while worshipping online
-
Times Record
Maine Catholic schools will use remote learning through rest of school year
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Maine Bicentennial: Bridgton